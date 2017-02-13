King’s Lynn charity to benefit from beer sales in memory of ‘local legend’

The money raised from beers being sold in memory of ‘local legend’ Anthony Bowen, better known as Juggling Jim, is to go to a charity project.

Beers of Europe, in Setchey, is selling limited edition versions of three different beers, and 100 per cent of the profits will go to Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company (LHMTC).

Dominic Howling, digital marketer at Beers of Europe, said: “LHMTC was chosen as the recipient due to their contribution to the local art and entertainment scene, and more importantly, their value. LHMTC is an inclusive theatre company, meaning that people of all ages and abilities are welcome to join.

“With this in mind, Beers of Europe and the Norfolk Brewhouse – where the beer was made – could think of no better charity to benefit from this donation and feel it is a good reflection of what Anthony meant to West Norfolk.”

The three drinks – a ruby, amber and gold ale – were brewed and bottled by the Norfolk Brewhouse and labelled in tribute by Beers of Europe.

Jason Clark, a director of Beers of Europe, said: “Anthony was a big part of the community and Lynn will be all the poorer without him.

“As a part of that community, we felt it was only appropriate to do something to celebrate his life and what better way than to raise a glass in his honour and donate some money to a good cause.”

The initial target is to sell a minimum of 1,000 bottles, which can be bought in store or online at www.beersofeurope.co.uk.

They cost £2.69 for one, or £31.32 for a case of 12.

It comes just days before the entertainer’s funeral, which is due to be held at King’s Lynn Minster at 12.30pm on Wednesday (February 15).

A memorial walk is also planned from the bench outside of Marks and Spencer to the church from 12pm on the day.