King’s Lynn Christmas gift fair ‘will help to keep air ambulance flying’

A Christmas gift fair will be held at a Lynn hotel to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The event will take place in the Knights Hill Hotel barn next Saturday, November 12, between 10am and 3pm.

And officials say the fair will help to keep their helicopters in the air by day and by night.

Dozens of stallholders showcased their wares at a similar event last year, which raised more than £2,000 for the charity, and organisers are hopeful more will attend this time around.

Fundraising officer Leanne Tyers, who is organising the fair, said: “Last year’s event was a great success and we are so lucky to have the support that we do in Kings Lynn.

“We hope to see even more supporters this year and look forward to spreading some festive cheer in aid of your local air ambulance.”

At least 35 stallholders are expected to attend the fair and visitors will be able to purchase the air ambulance’s own festive merchandise. There will also be a bottle tombola.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the total of just over £11 million that the charity says it needs to raise this year to maintain both its fleet of helicopters and its night flying service, which began three years ago.

The organisation operates two helicopters, which cover Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.

Admission is £2 for adults, which includes a mince pie and hot drink, and free for under 12s.

For more details, phone the EAAA fundraising office on 01733 367208 or visit www.eaaa.org.uk.