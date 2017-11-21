King’s Lynn Christmas tree’s light motif

Workmen put the illuminations on the two Christmas trees placed in Tuesday Market Place in Lynn on Monday night.

The official switch-on for town’s Christmas lights will be held on Sunday at about 4.30pm.

The switch will be flicked by the borough mayor Carol Bower. Orgnaised by the Vancouver Quarter, the event starts at noon with street entertainers, plus the chance for children to meet Father and Mother Christmas, and their favourite princes and princesses.