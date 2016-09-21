King’s Lynn church gives everyone a warm welcome

St John’s Church, based in Blackfriars Road, held the first of its new Welcome Inn sessions on Tuesday morning.

The sessions, which will run every Tuesday between 10am and midday, were organised by a local mission group from the church which were formed following a vision day back in Easter.

Mission group member Niky Robinson said: “The sessions are open to anyone and everyone, who feel that they need somewhere to go or someone to talk to.

“We’ve been in touch with all of the local support groups, so if we can’t help them, we can certainly point people in the right direction.”

Pictured above, from left, are: Maureen O’Neill, Anthony Bostman, Tracy Goodrum, Guy Symonds, the Reverend Becca Rogers and Niky Robinson. Picture: PAUL MARSH mlnf16pm09172