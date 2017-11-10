King’s Lynn cinema withdraws expansion plans

Plans to expand Lynn’s town centre cinema by making room for an additional 220 seats has been withdrawn.

The Majestic, on Tower Street, was seeking to build a 120-seat auditorium in a new extension and adapt their existing main auditorium, on the ground floor, to accommodate a further 100 film-goers.

But, West Norfolk Council has withdrawn the cinema’s application from their website, with the decision now saying “application withdrawn”.

Cinema officials have not yet responded to comment on why the application has been withdrawn.

The Majestic’s planning application to West Norfolk Council said: “These improvements to the building will also include repairs to the existing fabric to maintain the condition of the building and ensure its long term viability.

“The proposals also include adaptations to the joining shop unit at one and two Sedgeford Lane to provide an additional entrance to the new auditorium.

“Externally the new redevelopment is proposed as a blank box extension. It is proposed that the base will be build in brick to match the surrounding building elements with metal rainscreen cladding above.”

The planned development had been designed to be accessible for disabled people by providing level access to the new main entrance door.