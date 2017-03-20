King’s Lynn club give grand donation to heart research charity

A heart research charity has been given a boost thanks to the fundraising efforts of one organisation in Lynn.

The Lynn and district branch of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) donated the £1,500 to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) at a meeting on Wednesday.

Provincial grand primo of the RAOB branch, Denys Winner, said: “As provincial grand primo for Lynn and district provincial grand lodge for 2016 I had to nominate a charity for my appeal for the year.

“As I have heart problems it was only natural for me to choose the British Heart Foundation. Over the year I visited many lodges and, while on the visits, held a raffle to raise funds.

“All the lodges in the province and some from elsewhere donated to the appeal as well.”

BHF volunteer Roger Williamson, who was presented with the cheque, said the funds will help towards the research which is being carried out every year.

He said: “Currently, there are 12 research projects going on in UK universities, as well as at Addenbrooke’s hospital and at Papworth Hospital, both in Cambridgeshire.”

To find out more about BHF and what they do, or to donate to the charity, visit: www.bhf.org.uk.

Pictured are: centre left Denys Winner with volunteer Roger Williamson and members of Lynn RAOB.

MLNF17MF03027