King’s Lynn club welcomes youngest ever chairman

A new era has been celebrated by an organisation in Lynn at their annual general meeting, during which the club’s youngest-ever chairman was welcomed to the role.

Ryan Brown, 22, took over as chairman of King’s Lynn and District Round Table No. 54 from Ian Claxton at the meeting earlier in the week. Mr Brown said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of Round Table as it is an organisation that is growing nationally and giving more men in Lynn the chance to embrace life to the full while supporting the local community. I am looking forward to bringing something new to the Table, which will give existing and new members the chance to simply have fun and build long-lasting friendships.” Nationally Round Table is celebrating 90 years and this year Lynn member Amrinder Chana will be taking over as the area chairman. The organisation is open to men aged from 18 to 45 and provides opportunities to make new friends, try out new activities and support the local community. For more information on Round Table, you can contact vice chairman Tom Rawlings or secretary Lee McCowen by calling 07500 700759 or emailing secretary. roundtable54.uk@gmail.com.

Pictured are: outgoing chairman Ian Claxton, left, with new chairman Ryan Brown.

Photo: SUBMITTED.