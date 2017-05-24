King’s Lynn college link-up with football club to launch new academy

Ambitious King’s Lynn Town Football Club have moved to help safeguard their future by launching a new academy for 16 to 19-year-olds.

The Linnets have joined forces with the College of West Anglia in an exciting new partnership which will see students receive both academic and sporting tuition.

The move, which will forge even closer links with the community, was hailed by chairman Stephen Cleeve as a ‘landmark step’ in the development of the Linnets.

A delighted Cleeve said “It is something I have been very keen to sort out and I’m very pleased that our partners will be the CoWA.

“The important aspect for the football club is that it needs to be at the centre of the community.

“It needs to have various spokes to that and one of the major ones is to be part of an educational partnership which we now are.

“Our own Ray Hall will be involved in the selection process of student enrolment with The Walks being used, not only for football purposes, but academic ones as well.

Andrew Gedge, director of attainment and student experience at CoWA, said: “The College is pleased to establish our relationship with King’s Lynn Town FC again.

“We know for both parties this link works incredibly well.

“We as a college give young people the quality education that they require to gain sustainable employment, whilst now, at the same time the new partnership will be providing opportunities for King’s Lynn to attract and nurture the very best of young talent.”

As from next season, the club’s reserve team will now be known as King’s Lynn Town Reserves (CWA ) Football Club.

The new branding will then be rolled out to the club’s ladies team for season 2018/19.

Scott Leadley, programme manager for sport at the CoWA, said: “The new partnership offers students a fantastic opportunity to be involved with a professional sports club, working with ex-professional coaches and having the chance to wear the Lynn’s club’s colours for their fixtures and training sessions.

“They get to do all of this whilst completing their studies at the CWA sports campus.

“Opportunities will be available to try out for both the male and female football development squads at CWA.

“There will also be occasions where students can play exhibition matches at The Walks and undertake specialised coaching sessions with the club’s coaches and players.”

Trials for the academy will take place at the CWA Sports Campus, based at Lynnsport, on Wednesday (May 31).

Youngsters need to be aged between 16 and 18 to play in the under-19s and must be enrolling on a college sports course as of September, or be enrolled already.

Boys’ trials will take place between 10am and noon, while trials for girls will follow between 1 and 3pm.

For more details, visit www.cwa.ac.uk