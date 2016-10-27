King’s Lynn college team excel at RAF Wittering

Students from Lynn’s College of West Anglia’s uniformed services team were top of the class at a RAF regional skills competition, held at RAF Wittering.

The competition consisted of a number of events including a 1.5 mile run, a multi-stage fitness test, drill, a RAF knowledge test, a presentation and a shooting exercise.

Lynn’s CWA competitors were rewarded for their efforts with a first place ranking.

CWA uniformed services lecturer Jo Evans said: “The students gave one hundred percent effort in all activities and thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Some had never had a go on a shooting range before and that proved to be the highlight of the day for most of the group.

“The team looked smart and professional and when performing the drill.”

Pictured above, back, from left: Aaron Furlong, Tom Matthews, Kavanar Hibberd, Jack Savage, Ben Morling, Mackenzie Nisbet. Front: Kieran Gore, Ellie Makins-Sampson, Klaudio Hacaj, Amy Doy.