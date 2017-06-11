King’s Lynn council seat to be declared vacant

A vacancy is set to be declared on West Norfolk Council under non-attendance rules.

Claire Kittow, a Labour member for the St Margarets and St Nicholas ward, ceased to be a councillor in April having not attended any council meeting for six months.

Under local government legislation, councillors automatically cease to hold their office after six months of non-attendance, unless the authority has approved a stated explanation for it.

A report published ahead of this Thursday’s council meeting, where the vacancy is expected to be formally declared, said no approval for non-attendance had been given.

The declaration of a vacancy will enable a by-election to take place to fill the seat.