King’s Lynn councillor calls for urgent action to get residents connected

More needs to be done to ensure residents of new developments across West Norfolk have access to phone and internet connections when they move in, council chiefs have been warned.

Several residents of Minnow Avenue, South Lynn have spoken out in recent weeks after being left waiting for months to get connected after moving in to new properties.

The issue has now been taken up by local borough councillor Gary McGuinness, who called for action at a meeting on Thursday.

He said: “There needs to be work done to ensure this is adequately addressed. It’s affecting phone and internet services of any kind. Will you work with BT to resolve these issues for those people who have already moved in.”

Alistair Beales, cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, said he would look into the issue, but admitted there was a “viability gap” for some super-fast connections in the borough.