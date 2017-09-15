King’s Lynn couple’s charity ball raises thousands for cause affecting their son

A couple from Lynn raised £7,500 on Saturday for a cause that affects their young son.

Zoe and Ben Ward held a charity ball at the Duke’s Head Hotel, to raise money for Action Duchenne, which helps children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in children, which primarily affects boys.

It results in the progressive loss of strength and can lead to serious medical problems.

And the couple’s son, five-year-old Dexter, was diagnosed with the condition in 2015.

Zoe said: “It was a very successful event, and it was a brilliant day. We haven’t got our end figures yet but, I would say we have raised around £7,500. We are very pleased with the amount we have managed to raise.”

Offering luxury prizes at their auction and raffle, guests could win a two-person trip to Paris, a private dining experience, flying lessons or a night in a Cotswolds Holiday Cottage, among other treats.

She added: “I do something to raise money for the charity every year. Last year I climbed Ben Nevis. We plan to host a charity ball every other year.

“We had a spokesperson from the charity give a talk and it was actually quite emotional.

“There was around 111 people who attended. We are incredibly grateful of all the support we receive. Family, friends, local businesses and anyone else , we couldn’t do it without this.”

Pictured are, Zoe and Ben Ward with Samantha Turner at the Duke’s Head Hotel for their charity ball.

