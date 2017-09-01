King’s Lynn couple to host charity ball for cause which affects their young son

A couple from Lynn are set to host a charity ball next week to fundraise for a cause which affects their young son.

Zoe and Ben Ward are holding the event, at the Duke’s Head Hotel, to raise money for Action Duchenne, which helps children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The couple’s son, four-year-old Dexter, was diagnosed with the condition in 2015.

DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in children, which primarily affects boys.

It results in the progressive loss of strength and can lead to serious medical problems.

Zoe said: “We have since been trying to manage with the devastating news of Dexter’s disease.

“Dexter is an amazing young boy and whilst he is a capable boy, the condition is already taking charge of his body.

“Everyday tasks are a challenge and keeping up with his friends is becoming increasingly difficult.

“Simple tasks such as climbing stairs and getting in and out of bed or the bath are now something Dexter needs assistance with.

“Dexter’s future is undoubtedly shadowed.”

The pair want to raise as much money for the charity as possible in the hope that one day a cure will be found.

“In this situation where we are so hopeless, fundraising gives us the opportunity to do something and put into the charities that help children with this devastating disease and work towards a much-needed cure,” Zoe added.

So the pair have organised a charity ball with all proceeds going to Action Duchenne, to take place on Saturday, September 9 at the Duke’s Head Hotel from 7pm until midnight.

An auction, a three-course meal and a live disco are all part of the evening, with tickets – which are still available – costing £50 per person.

To buy tickets, email ward.dmdcharity@gmail.com or call 07912 147514.

For more information on DMD, visit: www.actionduchenne.org.