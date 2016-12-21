King’s Lynn CWA students climb Snowdon

BTEC National Pathway students from the uniformed services department at the College of West Anglia, have climbed Mount Snowdon.

The group decided to walk up Snowdon to challenge themselves and to raise money to raise money for the RAF Benevolent fund.

They raised some £500 despite the -10C conditions.

As practise, the group trekked the same distance up and down the CWA’s Tower Block, Lynn’s tallest building. They each climbed up and down the college building 36 times, which is the equivalent of the 1085m of Snowdon.

Throughout the process, the team have been joined by individuals from RAF Marham. As a uniformed services department, the students are supporting the RAF Benevolent fund as their charity of the year. They have many events taking place between now and summer 2017.

The team started their Snowdon climb in the dark at 7:30am in windy, cold and misty conditions. For the last hour of the ascent, they faced snow and ice on the path which made for interesting walking at some points.

Impressively, the group made it to the top in two-and-a-half hours, despite the conditions.

On the descent, the team were held up by the actor Luke Evans (The Hobbit, Fast and Furious 6 and The Girl on the Train) as he was filming a new advert.

Course director for Btec National Pathway, Jo Evans said: “Coming down was a bit scary until we cleared the snow and ice then it was not too bad. We finally arrived back at the car park after a total of five hours.

“The RAF airmen were fabulous at motivating the team and helping them out when needed. The ties and connections we have made with RAF Marham are invaluable in helping students understand the realities of service life and will hopefully continue in the future.”

The team from Marham said that they really enjoyed the walk and found it very rewarding to talk and work with the students. They commented that the qualities and determination they showed were exactly what is required of potential service personnel and are looking forward to hopefully going on the next college adventure, too!