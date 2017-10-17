King’s Lynn doctors’ surgery expansion plans submitted

Have your say

A doctors’ surgery in Lynn could be extended if plans to build four extra consulting rooms and a waiting area are approved.

Vida Healthcare, which runs Gayton Road Health Centre in Gaywood, has submitted the plans to West Norfolk Council.

According to documents on the planning portal website, the current health centre has 23 GP consulting rooms, a theatre with operating spaces, a number of treatment rooms and administration offices.

The proposals would increase the number of GP consulting rooms at Gayton Road Health Centre to 27.

The single storey extensions are proposed to the rear of the property and to the existing courtyard to provide the additional space.

Documents submitted as part of the application said: “The surgery identified a need to provide four additional GP consulting rooms which can only be achieved by the creation of additional floor space in the form of two single storey extensions.”

It adds that, internally, the existing rooms would not be altered, but a new waiting area would be created for three existing consulting rooms and two new ones.

The application currently has a determination deadline of November 30.