King’s Lynn drink-driver crashed into parked cars, court told

A man crashed into two parked cars while over the drink-drive limit, before driving off, a court heard.

Sergio Ferreira, 32, of Oak Circle, Gaywood, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop on Monday.

The court heard police were called to Bishops Road in the early hours of April 16 after an Audi car collided with a parked Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Vectra.

They traced Ferreira to his home after following a trail of fluid from his car and checks showed he was the owner. He was arrested after providing a positive breath test.

Later samples showed he had 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Ferreira admitted that he had been driving at the time of the collision. He earlier told officers he had driven after being called by his partner who told him his son was crying.

Ferreira was fined a total of £420 and banned from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.