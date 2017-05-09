King’s Lynn drink-driver hit parked car

A driver struck a parked vehicle while nearly three times the alcohol limit.

John McConnell, 63, of Annes Close, Reffley, admitted drink-driving on Monday, following an incident in Houghton Avenue, Reffley on April 15.

He was found to have 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Tiffany Meredith, mitigating, said McConnell had visited a couple of pubs and “felt fine” to drive.

She said minimal damage was caused and suggested another driver had contributed to the incident.

McConnell was banned from driving for two years, fined £730 and told to pay £85 costs plus a £73 victim surcharge.