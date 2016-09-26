King’s Lynn employees trio lose their locks for charity

A trio of Freebridge employees have lost their locks in support of Macmillan’s Brave the Shave campaign, raising almost £600 in the process.

Mark Fawkes, Riva Halligan and Andy Hiles joined the thousands who have taken up the challenge so far this year.

Mr Fawkes, the driving force behind the shave, said: “I’m doing the Brave the Shave for my mother who was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“Thankfully after receiving treatment she is now in remission.

“Macmillan supported both my parents throughout the process so I thought this would be a good way to raise money for a fantastic charity.”

Freebridge’s director of housing, Robert Clarke, said: “It’s great to see our staff getting behind such a worthwhile cause.

“I hope Mark, Riva and Andy will help inspire others to get involved next year.”