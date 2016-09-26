King’s Lynn events programme heralds big jump in visitor numbers, new figures claim

Lynn’s programme of public events has been credited with generating big increases in the numbers of people visiting the town.

Water skiing races, music festivals and heritage days are just some of the attractions that have helped to put the town on the map throughout the summer.

And new figures suggest the programme is having a major impact.

In a report published ahead of this week’s West Norfolk Council meeting, culture portfolio holder Elizabeth Nockolds wrote: “Due to the success of the events in King’s Lynn this summer the footfall in the town increased by 10 per cent above last year, which in itself was outstanding.

“The events have been incredible this summer and it’s due to good partnership working with many groups such as the Vancouver Quarter, Norfolk Museums, Civic Society, King’s Lynn Festival, Festival Too and, of course, our staff.”

Vancouver Quarter manager Abbie Panks also highlighted the partnerships which are thought to have brought about the increased visitor levels.

She said: “Collaborative working on events has been vital to their success throughout the year.

“As a town, this has led to us creating events that have been enjoyed by thousands and, in some cases, bought up to an additional 17 per cent of people into the town, which is no mean feat.”

The figures have been released just two weeks after the Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Day events, which saw thousands of people pack into the town to explore dozens of historic buildings and browse more than 200 vintage vehicles.

Earlier this year, council officials said more work was being done to promote Lynn as a tourist destination, with a particular focus on the volume and quality of its historic landmarks.

After the heritage day events, Mrs Nockolds said she hoped the range of attractions would encourage more people to return and see more of what the town has to offer.

And, last week, campaigners launched an appeal for public help to fund a £2.5 million project to build a new steam engine called the Spirit of Sandringham, which supporters believe will provide a further boost to the borough’s tourism trade in the future.

The train, which is likely to take a decade to build, replicates the B17 engine, which were known as the Sandringhams as the first to be completed was named after the royal estate when it was built in the 1920s.