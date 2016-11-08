King’s Lynn fair equipment storage bid approved

Lynn showmen have moved a step closer to being able to keep their mobile homes and fairground equipment on a town site all year round.

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee voted 13 to three to allow the extended use of the Appletons Yard site, off Rope Walk, at a meeting on Monday.

The scheme allows for the storage of up to 10 mobile homes, lorries and fair equipment on the land.

The applicant, Lawrence Appleton, will now need to obtain a site licence to fully authorise the use.

Permission had previously been granted for similar use from October to March.

But the Environment Agency had opposed an extension on flood risk grounds.

However, planners recommended approval, subject to the completion of a flood evacuation plan for the area.

The meeting was told that a plan had been submitted to the authority and approved by environment officers.