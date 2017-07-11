King’s Lynn family repays good causes for their continued support

A family from Lynn has made donations to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) and Churchill Park School, following a sponsored walk with friends and family.

More than 30 people joined in with ‘Bonnie’s Walk’ at Sandringham on June 1, and raised a total of £3,600.

The event, which was organised by Jennie and Marcus Turner, gave thanks to EACH and Churchill Park School for supporting their daughter, Bonnie.

The 17-year-old has Macrocephaly Cutis Marmorata Syndrome, which causes her to have severe epilepsy.

She is in a wheelchair due to her weak spine and can only sit for 90 minutes at a time as she has three fractured vertebras as a result of her recent seizures.

Bonnie’s mother, Jennie Turner said: “We are so grateful to EACH and Bonnie’s school for their support that we wanted to raise money to say thank you.

“A group of us got together and we walked for half an hour and then enjoyed a picnic. It was fantastic to have so much support; Bonnie loved it and had a huge simile on her face.

“Bonnie has received home care for a while, but she only started staying overnight at EACH at Quidenham in November last year.

“The care she receives there is excellent. She loves that atmosphere and we have the reassurance that she receives such excellent nursing care. The staff at Quidenham are amazing, nothing is too much trouble and Bonnie loves her stays there.

“Churchill Park School have also gone above and beyond to support Bonnie with extra hydro therapy sessions and a soft area so she can spend most of the day lying down because of the pain she suffers from her spine with sitting.

“We just wanted to be able to say thank you, as both these places have made such a difference to the ongoing care of Bonnie.”

The funds raised were split between the two good causes with both receiving £1,200.