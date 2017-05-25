King’s Lynn family spring event fairs well

Visitors to Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place got a taste of spring’s finest offerings at the weekend.

The Spring Plant and Craft Fair attracted crowds to the town centre, where they could find a variety of stalls, demonstrations and workshops.

Spring Plant and Craft Fair, organised by West Norfolk Council Shaun Gilbert

The annual event, on Saturday and Sunday, was organised by West Norfolk Council and hoped to bring keen gardeners and families who were in search of a fun day out.

A council spokeswoman said there was good attendance across both of the days, with stallholders kept busy, and that feedback from them and the public was very positive.

Plant and craft stalls, children’s activities, craft workshops, chainsaw carving demonstrations and a plant surgery were all part of the event.

There was also a chance to learn more about beekeeping thanks to a visit from West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Beekeeper’s Association who brought an observation hive.

Spring Plant and Craft Fair, organised by West Norfolk Council Lee Chapman

And for those wanting to find out more about how to dispose of waste, Norfolk’s Master Composters were on hand to dish out advice on the matter.

The free activity and craft workshops were for all ages, but children under 11 had to be accompanied by an adult.

New this year was also a handmade chocolates stall, which proved very popular with the sweet-toothed population.

The regular tree and plant Q&A session was another highlight of the fair, hosted by borough council arboricultural officer Richard Fisher and Ian Roofe, regular panellist on BBC Radio Norfolk’s Garden Party.

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “The Spring Plant and Craft Fair was blessed with good weather which encouraged people to visit to purchase plants for their garden and enjoy the chainsaw carver’s demonstrations.

“Activities for children, whether it was making candles at the honey stall or planting sunflower seeds at the craft stall, meant it was a pleasant day for all ages.”

The fair coincided with the town’s Hanse Festival which also took place at the weekend.

The 12th annual event celebrated the town’s famous sea-trading links through a variety of activities.