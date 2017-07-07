King’s Lynn Festival Chorus celebrates 40th season

In a final flourish celebrating their 40th season, the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus will perform an anniversary concert almost to the very day, in the same venue where it all began.

The concert is at St Nicholas Chapel, on Wednesday, July 19, at 8pm.

With a nod to, and in homage to that first concert in 1977, when they performed a Mozart Mass in C with the Orchestra of St-Martin-in-the-field, the chorus will perform his far more challenging and profound Mass in C minor, often called ‘The Great’.

Mozart’s Mass in C minor, uncommissioned, was composed as a promised wedding gift for his wife and a peace offering to his father, who disapproved of his marriage. It remained unfinished at the time of his ill-timed death.

Musicologists have speculated that Mozart intended this work to be on the scale of Bach’s B minor Mass, inspired by the opportunity of examining manuscripts of Bach and his contemporaries called Baroque composers.

Mozart, the opera composer, shines through in some sublime vocal writing.

Look out for a solo soprano and a group of woodwinds; flute, oboe and basoon creating a wonderful ensemble of four equal parts: elsewhere, the ensemble writing for four solo voices.

Along with the chorus there will be four very promising award-winning young soloists – Clare Tunney, Ilona Revolskaya, who are the sopranos, Hiroshi Amako, tenor, and Nicholas Mogg, baritone.

The Festival Chorus is led by Tom Appleton, their music director, who injects freshness and drama to the music through the voices of the chorus; and brings to life a work that’s not ‘just another fluffy Mozart’.

Tickets cost £24, under 18’s tickets cost £12 and they are available from the Corn Exchange box office, 01553 764864, or online.