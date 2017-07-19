King’s Lynn Festival under way in Market Place

The 67th King’s Lynn Festival got off to a flying start with a new feature when Music in the Market Place came to town.

There was five hours of free entertainment in the Tuesday Market during Sunday proved very successful.

Opening of the king's Lynn Festival exhibition Ships and Boats at the Fermoy Gallery King's Lynn. Pictured Andrew Nairne. Alison Croose.

One of the high spots was a performance by Vladimir and Anton, the violinist brothers flown from Ireland especially for the event which was a taster for their guest appearance with the BBC Concert Orchestra for a recording of Friday Night in Music Night at Lynn next week.

As well as their performance on the new council-owned stage in the market place they gave a free 45 minute family show much enjoyed by a large audience in the Corn Exchange.

They will be back in Lynn with Ken Bruce on July 26.

The wide variety of entertainment on the open-air stage included classical guitarist Estevao Devides, A4 Brass Quartet, who will be back in Lynn in the autumn to take part in a festival education project with young people, Harry Strutters Jazz Magic and the Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding.

A three-hour peal of bells rang out from St Nicholas’ Chapel to mark the start of the 67th Festival on Sunday afternoon and among the many who enjoyed King’s Lynn Festival Delight Major, created especially for the occasion by ringer David Brown of Norwich, were a number of visitors from abroad who went into the chapel to watch sthe ringers in the bell tower.

On Saturday, Andrew Nairne, director of Kettle’s Yard, University of Cambridge, spoke at the Fermoy Gallery at Lynn Arts Centre at the opening of the festival exhibition, Ships and Boats, which features works by Alfred Wallis.

Kettle’s Yard, which is currently closed for a major redevelopment, has loaned about 30 works from their substantial collection which are on show in Lynn until July 29.

Mr Nairne talked about the paintings by Wallis, an artist and mariner who was born in Devonport in 1855, and took up painting late in his life and painted from memory of his experiences. Mr Nairne said: “Wallis’s work is often described as simple but it’s not, it’s very sophisticated and expressive and projects directness.”

The programme proper started with a rousing concert by Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band in the Corn Exchange on Sunday night.

The band’s programme entitled Best of British Brass featured music by Malcolm Arnold, William Walton, Henry Wood and Elgar.

“Brass band music proved a very popular way to launch the festival and the audience obviously appreciated the superb musicianship demonstrated in a very varied programme,” said Festival chairman Alison Croose.

