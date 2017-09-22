King’s Lynn Film Festival to start next Friday

The King’s Lynn Film Festival will return at the end of this month with an offer of events, workshops and screenings to appeal to a broad audience.

Taking place over the weekend of September 29- October 1, the festival has a loose theme of coast and river, reflecting the town’s position on the Great Ouse and proximity to the seaside.

The festival will be launched at St Nicholas Chapel on Friday 29 September, with a chance to enjoy drinks and nibbles in this historical setting before a screening of the 1939 version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, starring Charles Laughton.

Saturday kicks off at the Arts Centre in King Street, with a morning showing of Swallows and Amazons, aimed at children and the young at heart, while the afternoon offering features Jeremy

Irons in Waterland, a mystery drama set in part in the fens.

Alongside the films, there’ll also be a chance for any budding film makers to join our Young People’s Film Workshop.

On Saturday night, again at the Arts Centre, there’s a rare chance to see Revolution.

Ian Barton, the festival chair, said “This film has passed into local legend, as it was filmed in King’s Lynn and featured many of our residents in the cast of extras. So do come along and perhaps you will see yourself or a family member!”

If you are especially interested in the filming locations of Revolution, the festival has joined up with the Town Guides to offer a walk to highlight where it was shot.

Sunday offers the chance to immerse yourself in more watery themed films, with our French seaside offering, the critically-acclaimed A Summer’s Tale, and to close the festival, the wonderful Burt

Lancaster and Susan Sarandon star in Louis Malle’s Atlantic City.

Ticket prices are £6 for the launch event, and £4 for each of the other film screenings.

