King’s Lynn film-makrer at Cannes

A young film-maker from Lynn has had a film he has made chosen to be shown in competition in the most presigious film festival in the world, Cannes.

The selection’s high-profile shorts competition features 10 works, including on from 24-year-old Moin Hussain.

Real Gods Require Blood is set in a troubled estate in the 1990s.

It follows Alice who is roped into babysitting for a hysterical neighbour.

Her two young charges claim to be visited each night by a creature that must be fed when the lights go out.

Moin, who previously put his experiences as a paperboy in Lynn to good use when he made a coming-of-age film called Holy Thursday, was recently confirmed as a participant of the joint Bafta and BFI talent development initiative Bafta Crew.

He already has extensive film and TV experience, working on Death in Paradise and Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them.