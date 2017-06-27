King’s Lynn firm brightens care home with floral donations

The team from Dobbies in Lynn recently donated and helped to a number of plants and flowers at Manton House to help redecorate and brighten up the local care home.

Victoria Emden, Dobbies Lynn Community Champion, said: “We are always delighted to be involved in community projects and to help make local landscapes that little bit greener and more exciting.

“The Help Your Community Grow project is an important part of Dobbies community involvement and we are very proud of our work with Manton House. We hope that the plants and flowers brighten up the home and bring a smile to the resident’s faces.”

Pictured presenting Manton House Care Home with a plaque after donating plants and flowers to brighten up their garden are manager Lisa Farr, Richard Colliard and Vicky Emden. Picture: mlnf17af06276