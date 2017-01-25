King’s Lynn firm offers services free of charge for Juggling Jim’s funeral

A Lynn-based family firm has offered its services free of charge to help with the funeral of Lynn ‘icon’ Juggling Jim, whose real name is Anthony Bowen.

AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors, which is currently arranging Mr Bowen’s father Len’s funeral, offered its support on a crowdfunding website.

The post, which is in the comments of a JustGiving page hoping to raise funeral funds, said: “AJ Coggles Funeral Directors is presently arranging and conducting Anthony’s father’s funeral. This is to be a burial in a local village churchyard.

“There is the option for Anthony to be buried with his father. We would like to help with the funeral and offer our services free of charge, the only costs involved would be the church fees and the grave digger.

“We would not like to see Anthony have to have a council funeral with no service. As a character of Lynn and West Norfolk we feel he should have a dignified funeral.”

Arrangments for the funeral are yet to be made.