King’s Lynn firm selects the Big C as its chosen charity for 2017

Bespak, the leading developer and manufacturer of complex medical devices in Lynn, has named Norfolk’s cancer charity Big C as their new charity of the year 2017.

Big C was chosen following a presentation to the Bespak Charity Committee and subsequent employee vote.

Clive Evans, director of income generation and communications for Big C, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as Bespak’s new charity of the year.

“We look forward to an exciting year ahead working together to benefit the lives of those local people affected by cancer.”

Steve Ellul, commercial director, presented a cheque for £7,500 on behalf of Bespak to launch the company’s forthcoming support for the charity.

Steve said: “We are very much looking forward to our new partnership with Big C and I hope that we will be able to inspire colleagues across our sites at Lynn and Cambridge to get involved with events in their calendar.

“Bespak employs a diverse team of more than 800 people and its charity committee work and support numerous worthy causes in the local communities across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.”

