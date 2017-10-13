King’s Lynn Foodbank pounds poverty by running old £1 scheme

The King’s Lynn Foodbank is encouraging people to donate their unspent old £1 coins to help feed those in need in West Norfolk.

The foodbank’s Pounding Poverty scheme asks people to donate any of their unspent old £1 coins to one of their collection points once the coins lose their legal tender status on Sunday, October 15.

Ben Whitmore from King’s Lynn Foodbank said: “I saw the date when the old £1 coins become outdated, and I was actually quite surprised with how soon it is.

“We thought it would be a good idea to encourage those who are willing to donate their old £1 coins to the foodbank, giving them to a good, local cause, because otherwise a lot of them will just be going to banks.”

The foodbank, which is set to feed more than 4,000 people this year, saw a 22 per cent rise in use in 2016/17.

Project coordinator Maarten Klem said: “We are running on a shoestring budget and it is the same budget that we have been on for the past four years.

“The Pounding Poverty scheme is a good way for us to increase our funding to continue helping those who visit us. The people who do come in always leave with a smile on their faces.”

Donations can be made at King’s Lynn Food Bank at the British Red Cross Building, Starbucks, Grub Shack, Mr Snippers, Middleton Steak and Grill, Kings Butchers, Halls Newsagents and Marham Spar.

The foodbank is also hosting a Big Supper Week from November 20 to November 26 at the British Red Cross Building.

King’s Lynn Foodbank trustee Andy King said: “We’re really excited to have the community working together to fight hunger. The idea is a simple one.

“We’d like people to invite their friends and neighbours over for a meal at any time of day, and anything from a simple supper to a fancy dinner. People eat together and make a donation to the foodbank.”