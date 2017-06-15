King’s Lynn fun day raises thousands for Jac’s Journey

Hundreds joined together at the weekend for a charity event to raise money for a terminally ill boy from Gaywood.

Nearly £6,000 was raised from the sponsored 5k walk, raffle and fun day event on Saturday for four-year-old Jac Coffey, whose parents set up a crowdfunding campaign last month after they were told his cancer was no longer curable.

A sponsored walk took place for Jac Coffey starting at West Lynn Social Club on Saturday Morning.

Organised by Anna Hodgson of Hodgson Fitness, the event at West Lynn Social Club hoped to raise funds for Jac and his family, who set up the campaign to make “every day a special one” for their son.

Anna said: “I am over the moon with how well it went. We raised nearly £6,000 and are still waiting for money to come in.

“I decided to organise it because I have two little boys of the same age and my husband had cancer 10 years ago, so I know what he went through. And Jac just stole my heart.”

Fairground rides, bouncy castles and a football match between police and ambulance were also among the day’s line-up, which were enjoyed by about 500 people.

“I arranged for the fire service to bring some engines as well, and that was very last minute, but Jac loves fire engines.

“We just wanted it to be full of all the things he loves.”

This Saturday, fitness instructor Ross McConnachie will be taking on the challenge of completing one burpee for every pound that was raised at the weekend.

He will be at West Lynn Social Club from 9.30am for people to show their support and to donate further to the cause.

Anna added: “None of this could happen without the support of West Norfolk Council who have been great.”

To find out about more fundraisers, search ‘Jacs Journey’ on Facebook, and to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jaccoffey.