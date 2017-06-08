King’s Lynn fundraiser completes latest charity challenge

A well-known Lynn fundraiser has generated more than £50,000 for various charities since starting fundraising in 1998.

Bridget Wells, 62, completed her latest venture, a 30-mile cycle and power-walk challenge for East Anglian Air Ambulance, and added around £4,000 to her fundraising total.

Completing her challenge in around seven hours, Mrs Wells journeyed from Sutton Bridget Lighthouse before heading back to her home in Gaywood.

Mrs Wells, who earned the Mayor’s civic accolade for her voluntary service in 2015, also raised an additional £1,900 from various raffles, book sales and yard sales.

She said: “I started fundrasing in 1998 after my mother got breast cancer.

“I just love rasing money for charities and helping out other people.

“There are a lot of people who raise money for charities and all i can say is keep up the good work. It is nice to see people helping others in this way.”

Hoping to raise a total of £6,000 for East Anglian Air Ambulance by July, Mrs Wells thanks Tesco Gaywood, Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall, Royal British Legion, William Day Centre, The Norfolk Hospice and Globe Bowls Club for their involvement in raising the funds.

Mrs Wells added: “Thank you to everybody who donated prizes or sponsored me.

“I am so happy to have raised £5,900.

“It would be lovely to give East Anglian Air Ambulance £6,000 in July.

“Thank you to all of those who have helped me raise money for charity.

“I have got a book sale on June 24th at Gaywood Tesco store from 9.00am until 2.00pm.”

Anyone who would like to support Mrs Wells with sponsorship or wants further information should call 01553 768784.