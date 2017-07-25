King’s Lynn fundraiser donates £6,100 to EAAA

A well-known Lynn fundraiser has donated £6,100 to East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Bridget Wells, 63, has recently completed her latest venture, a bike ride to Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse in Sutton Bridge and a power-walk back to her home in Gaywood.

The journey, which took Mrs Wells around seven hours to complete, was in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance.

She said: “To raise that amount of money I also held bingos, car boot sales, yard sales, book sales and raffles.

“I would like to thank my husband, Clive Wells for his support.”

EAAA Fundraising Officer, Leanna Tyers said: “It’s absolutely incredible how much Bridget has raised for EAAA in just seven months.

“This donation could pay for two missions and could make a huge difference to someone in need of our lifesaving service.” Picture SUBMITTED