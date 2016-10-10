King’s Lynn fundraiser to remember neighbour makes hundreds

More than £780 has been raised for cancer charity at a family coffee morning in South Wootton.

aren Abbott was joined by her two sisters at her mother’s house for the fundraising event, which was in memory of neighbour Stan English, who recently passed away, and the money raised went to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mrs Abbott said: “We were absolutely blown away by how much we raised, and considering it was just in my mum’s back garden, it was great.”

She thanked friends and neighbours who supported the cause, and Sainsbury’s for donating flowers.

Pictured, from left, are: Karen Abbott, Jenny Bolt, Tracy Rodwell, Bev Russell and Sian Russell.