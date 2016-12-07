King’s Lynn fundraisers keep on running for new benches

Participants in Lynn’s popular Parkrun programme have raised £1,000 towards the provision of new benches in the town park where the weekly events take place.

The money was raised through a non-stop 24 hour run in the Walks, in which around 250 runners took part and covered more than 2,200 miles between them.

Officials decided to stage the fundraiser after hearing that many of the benches in the park were becoming unusable.

Borough councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, who received the cheque and is a regular participant in the runs, said: “Parkrun is a great community event open to all ages and abilities and does so much to aid individual health and wellbeing.

“It was great to see the runners joining together to put something back into the Walks.”

Parkruns take place each Saturday morning, beginning from the Walks cafe at 9am. Visit www.parkrun.org.uk for more information and registrations.