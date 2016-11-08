King’s Lynn funeral director wins council backing for homes plan

Plans to develop housing at the former headquarters of a Lynn funeral director have been approved, despite concerns over road safety.

Eleven homes are now set to be built on the Coggles site on London Road, Lynn, after West Norfolk Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead yesterday.

The application, which was submitted by the firm itself, had been opposed by county roads chiefs, who argued that a lack of on-site parking would jeopardise road safety on surrounding routes.

But they also stressed they were not opposed to any development of the site.

Committee members also raised concerns about the proposed layout of the site which one of them, Tony Bubb, described as “tight.”

Chairman Vivienne Spikings also urged the developer to re-think the parking issue, adding: “I see a problem coming.”

But others argued they could not be certain that the problems perceived by the county council would arise, because of the site’s close proximity to the town centre and the broader range of people who may choose to live there.

The committee also sought assurances over the type of materials that are set to be used for the development.

Chris Crofts warned that the existing building, which is due to be converted to make three of the proposed homes, “will be stuck out like a sore thumb” unless the current render on the outer walls is removed.