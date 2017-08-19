King’s Lynn gallery stages exhibition and festival

The Greyfriars Art Space in Lynn has a busy weekend ahead of it with two events being staged, a new exhibition and a festival.

Opening this weekend is ‘GASWORKS VII’ exhibition – a diverse and inspiring show, selected by Nick Neal, which celebrates the artwork of members of Greyfriars Art Space.

The artists invite you and your friends to join them at the preview of their show tonight (Friday, August 18) from 6-8pm, when refreshments will be available.

GASWORKS VII continues to be open between August 19 and September 10, 10am-4pm, Monday to Saturday.

In addition, the exhibition will be open on Sunday from noon to 4pm whilst the Art Space hold their festival in the town’s Tower Gardens at the same time; and from 10am to 4pm on Heritage Day which is on Sunday, September 10.

There will be a full programme of live performances throughout the festival afternoon.

These range from Jess Orestano, Callum Brazzo, Dancers from Dizzys Dance Studio, The Fried Pirates, Bear and the Baroness and Issy Smith, together with lots of artist stalls, demonstrations, art on the railings, art activities, tombola and more.

It would be a good idea to bring a picnic and enjoy a relaxing afternoon in the park.

Greyfriars Art Space is situated at 43, St. James Street, Lynn.