King’s Lynn garden centre spreads some festive cheer

Dobbies Garden Centre in Lynn spread some festive cheer this Christmas after donating Fairstead First Step Nursery with the decoration no one should be without.

The garden centre gifted one of its stunning real trees to Fairstead First Step Nursery to celebrate all of the hard work the charity has done this year.

Bringing a smile to the kids’ faces, the store’s reindeer mascot, Dobbie, was on hand to deliver the tree along with an extra parcel of decorative baubles and lights.

Together, the staff at Dobbies and Fairstead First Step Nursery created a tree worthy of a spot in Santa’s grotto.

Karl Hunt, store manager at Dobbies, said: “Christmas is a special time for everyone so we’re overjoyed that we can give Fairstead First Step Nursery a beautiful real tree to decorate the nursery and give it some Christmas magic.

“Knowing the amazing work Fairstead First Step Nursery does for children, we thought it would be a lovely way to say thank you from the community and spread some Dobbies festive cheer.”

Pictured above is Dobbie the reindeer with the tree which was donated to the Fairstead First Step Nursery.