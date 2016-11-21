King’s Lynn gets its Christmas feeling

An insight into the Christmas traditions of the 20th century and how fashions have changed during the greatest event in Christianity began on Saturday.

The ‘Christmas Through the Decades’ exhibition at the Tourist Information Centre in Lynn’s Custom House focuses on the traditons of the festive period.

It takes a look at how fashions have changed both in the way we decorate our trees, and the gifts we buy.

It follows on from the huge success of last year’s collection of Christmas memorabilia, organised by Lynn resident Lindsay Abel.

Mrs Abel, who has been searching out Christmas memorabilia for around 15 years, has amassed a truly spectacular collection.

On her latest Festive extravaganza, Mrs Abel said: “Remember balloons and paper chains? Remember just 20 bulbs on a string of Christmas lights?

“Celebrating Christmas through the decades gives a unique opportunity to see this special time of year through the eyes of past generations.

“Fashion, the availability of materials and technology, has impacted on the way we dress our homes.

“This year’s exhibition showcases the decades of the 20th century and gives you the chance to step back in time or remember Christmases of your childhood.”

Christmas trees around the rooms of the Custom House will be decorated with baubles from different decades.

Under each tree will be the toys children of the time would have asked Father Christmas for.

From the decadence of the 1920s, the make-do-and-mend spirit of the 1940s to the new plastics and space-age obsession of the 1960s, Mrs Abel’s latest collection takes a fascinating look at Christmases of the past.

Entry to the exhibition, which will continue until December 31, costs £1 for adults and 50p for children.

Groups must book by arrangement by calling: 01553 763044.

The Custom House is open Monday to Saturday between 10.30am and 3.30pm and on Sunday between midday and 3.30pm.

It will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.