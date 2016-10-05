King’s Lynn group launches volunteer training scheme

A Lynn charity has launched a new training programme for people to help support people living with terminal illnesses in West Norfolk.

Solace End of Life Support, whose office is in the Yours Business Network centre in the Tuesday Market Place, received a Lottery grant of almost £10,000 to fund its work in August.

A launch event was held at the office last Thursday and the training programme is expected to start in the new year. Anyone interested in getting involved should email admin@endoflifesupport.org.uk.

The charity’s founder, Shelley Lamprell-Josephs, centre right, is pictured above with guests.