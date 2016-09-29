King’s Lynn group supports Indian orphanage

Lynn’s Osteoporosis Support Group have come to the aid of Lynn Baptist Church following a recent talk by Steve Russell.

At their recent meeting in the London Road Methodist Church Rooms, the group donated two boxes of basic items, such as pens and other school items, to take to the Bethesda Orphanage in Mettapalayum, in Southern India, who the Baptist Church have supported for the last 15 years.

Mr Russell will take these items to the Bethesda home during his next visit in November.

For further information about items needed in India, contact Steve Russell on 01553 772902.

To find out more about the Osteoporosis Suppoprt Group and its meetings, chairman Jill Fysh can be contacted on 01553 772325.

Pictured above is Steve Russell, far right, with some members of the Osteoporosis Support Group committee.

mlnf16mf09073