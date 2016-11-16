King’s Lynn Gymnastics Club needs your vote for new floor funding

A gymnastics club in Lynn is hoping to win funding for a new sprung floor, but needs your votes to achieve this.

King’s Lynn Gymanstics Club is hoping to gain an Aviva Community Fund grant of £25,000 to replace its sprung floor, which has been in place for more than 20 years.

Amanda Hovell, a coach, parent and fundraising committee member for the club, said: “It would be fantastic to say we have managed to get the support and funding for it.

“For us to have a new floor would be brilliant, as after many years of frequent use, the floor is detoriated beyond repair.”

Mrs Hovell added that the club, based at Alive Leisure’s Lynnsport, is the only one in the region that has a sprung floor.

She said: “People travel for miles to come and used it. It would mean an awful lot to all of us – the club and other members of the community who use it.”

Voting closes on Friday this week at 12pm, after which the group will find out if they have received enough votes to get to the final stages. To vote, please visit: www.community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-3836

If you are not currently an Aviva member, you will need to register to be able to cast 10 votes.