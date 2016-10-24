King’s Lynn hairdressing student loses her locks for charity

A Lynn hairdressing student from the College of West Anglia has donated her hair to give a child suffering from hair loss a real hair wig, free of charge.

Lauren Flowers, 18, from Walpole St Peter, said: “I have been lucky enough to have very long hair and would love to help a little princess feel what it’s like to have hair to play with.

“I am training to become a hairdresser, and would love to raise as much money as I can for the charity.”

Her classmates have got behind her, organising a bake sale, non-school uniform day and raffle to raise £80. You can sponsor Lauren via her Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lauren-Flowers1