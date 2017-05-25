King’s Lynn history tickets competition

True’s Yard is about to stage an intriguing Night at the Museum event – and we have two free pairs of tickets to give away.

It is held next Thursday at 6pm and forms part of Local History Week, which begins on Tuesday.

For those attending ... be prepared to be spooked! It is a unique interactive experience – suitable for all ages – where the audience participate in solving a mysterious identity of the figure known as Circa.

Circa! is performed by the Live History theatre company, who are based in Ottawa in Canada.

It’s almost closing time at the museum when you run into a strange figure, dressed in period clothes and seeming confused.

The mysterious character, identifying only as Circa, is horrified to discover they are in the modern era, and many of things they remember and love are now behind glass.

They have no recollection of who they are, or how they got there.

Only items from the past seem to trigger memories and stories about their identity. Stay with Circa for anecdotes from the main exhibit’s time period, and travel through other exhibits, searching for clues.

Make sure to avoid the security guard at closing time in order to help Circa find their identity; the ultimate treasure.

To win two free tickets worth £20 to Circa! just answer this simple question and then email the answer to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk by noon on Tuesday (May 30) including a phone number you can be contaced on.

The question is:

In what city are the Live History theatre company based?

Local History day is held on the first Saturday in June every year.

This year True’s Yard, the fisherfolk museum in North Street, Lynn, decided to go one step further and hold an entire week dedicated to the incredible history of this town.

On Tuesday, there is a free family fun day (10.30am-2.30pm) at St Nicholas’ Chapel with time travelling games, trail, dressing-up, puppets, prize draw, homemade cake and more.

On Wednesday there is a North End Guided Tour at 2pm costing £5-.

Live History are offering workshops in theatre, mystery building, artefact identification, history lessons, and a question and answer session with the team on Thursday, prior to the performance.

On Friday an exhibition opens on Historic Crimes at noon. Pirates, Smugglers, Murderers and Vagabonds – their stories are all here.

And why not join the rogues’ gallery and have your mug shot taken?

On Saturday there is a- family history class with tutors Vic and Val £3 and Guided Walk 12noon £5 includes a complimentary drink.

For more information or to book tickets call 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk

In the past year, True’s Yard has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the museum opening.

As part of its anniversary it has been holding are holding a Silver Jubilee Appeal to secure the future and protect the past of this North End legacy.