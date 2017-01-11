King’s Lynn Holocaust Memorial Day service open to all

West Norfolk will mark Holocaust Memorial Day with a multi-faith civic service at Lynn Town Hall on Sunday, January 22.

Members of the Jewish community will be joined by representatives of a variety of faiths and organisations for the event which begins at noon.

The date of January 27 was chosen for Holocaust Memorial Day as it marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.

The Holocaust Memorial Day’s theme this year is ‘How can life go on?’, which will be reflected in the readings that will form part of the service. Readings will be given by members of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities, and the Soroptimists and KLARS (King’s Lynn Area Resettlement Support).

There will also be music from pupils from St Martha’s Catholic Primary School in Gaywood.

David Whitby, borough mayor, and Brian Long, the leader of West Norfolk Council, will also take part in the service which will be led by Canon Christopher Ivory, of Lynn Minster.

After the service, the mayor will present a wreath that will be laid at the memorial tree planted in Tower Gardens. Refreshments will be available afterwards at the Minster, and all are welcome.

Mr Whitby said “Holocaust Memorial Day is not only about commemorating past genocides and honouring those who died, but about standing with those who survive.”

“Each of us has a responsibility to consider what we can do to help those who have survived genocide, as well as all those from persecuted groups, ensure that life goes on. I am privileged to be laying a wreath at our Holocaust Memorial Day service and would urge people from all faiths to join in marking this day together.”