King’s Lynn hospital car park to get own taxi service

Complaints about the steep climb from the car park to the entrance of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has led to a trial taxi service.

It will pick up patients from designated stops in the car park and bring them up to the main entrance.

Some patients and visitors have highlighted the difficulties presented by a steep path which leads up to the main hospital building.

Now the hospital is hoping to implement this pilot service shortly but is appealing for volunteer drivers to staff it.

Volunteer drivers are also needed to help with other tasks for the hospital.

Director of nursing and patient experience Catherine Morgan is hoping the new transport service will make a difference.

She said: “Patients and visitors with mobility problems have highlighted the difficulties they face in getting to the hospital building from the car park.

“We have listened to these concerns and will be trialing a small transport service around the hospital car park to make life easier for some of our most vulnerable patients.”

A number of designated patient stops will be set-up throughout the car park which drivers will call at regularly throughout the day.

Voluntary services manager Paul Holley-Smith is now appealing for volunteers to act as drivers for this service and other tasks for the hospital.

Mr Holley-Smith said: “Volunteers play an important role in the life of this hospital and we would not be able to provide some services without their support.

“Our army of volunteers have proved on countless occasions that they do not have more time but more heart.

“We are now putting out the call again for more volunteers to step forward to help with a number of tasks around the trust, including this new pilot service.”

All volunteer drivers must have a clean and full licence. Background tests are also undertaken.

For more information contact Paul Holley-Smith on 01553 613613 x 4687 or Paul.Holley-Smith@qehkl.nhs.uk