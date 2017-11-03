King’s Lynn hospital could get 100 more parking spaces

Finding a parking space at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital could become easier if a planning application for three new parking sites is given the green light.

According to documents submitted to West Norfolk Council, the hospital plans to add further parking provision to “enable the Trust to manage parking in a safer and more accessible manner”.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Car Park King's Lynn

The proposals for the hospital on Gayton Road would see the number of spaces increase by 117 – from 1,600 to 1,717 – to be used by both visitors and staff.

All three new sites are located within the boundary of the hospital site, which would allow “inappropriate” parking that obstructs pavements and road ways to be limited.

It is not yet known how much the plans would cost if accepted.

But a QEH spokeswoman said: “This project is at a very early stage.

“The Trust must first apply for planning permission before putting the project out to tender for suitable contractors to complete the work at the best possible price.”

According to the design and access statement on the council’s planning portal, site A is located to the north west of the hospital site, on land between the ambulance station and breast care unit.

“It sits opposite an existing car park serving the staff halls of residence, and is adjacent to an existing run of parking bays (named car park N) serving the breast car unit,” it says.

It is proposed that site A, which is currently an unused plot of scrubland, will provide 50 new spaces, including three disabled bays (the hospital currently has 66 disabled spaces) and two bays equipped for electric car charging.

Site B, a strip of unused land, is to the north east of the site on adjoining land south of existing car park O, where 25 additional bays would merge along the south of car park O.

The final area, site C, is an area of turfed land, on the perimeter boundary to the south east of the hospital site.

It adjoins to the south of car park H, and this would provide 42 new spaces including four bays for electric car charging.