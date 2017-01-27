King’s Lynn hospital declares ‘critical incident’ over

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has now stood down its internal critical incident declared earlier today after a spike in the number of patients.

Dorothy Hosein, chief executive said: “Our staff have worked tirelessly over the past hours to ensure both discharges and the continued safety of our patients.

“While work continues to ensure all medically-fit patients are discharged as soon as possible and to sure up our position going into the weekend, the decision has been taken to stand down the Internal Critical Incident declared this morning.

“Pressure on the system remains high and we continue to work with our partners across the health and social care system to ensure we manage this spike in demand for our services.

“I would like to thank all staff at the QEH for the hard work, commitment and care they have shown at this high pressured time. It has been inspiration to see talented NHS staff at their best. We remain under pressure and so our message to the public remains the same.

“While we would never deter anyone from seeking medical treatment if they feel unwell, we ask that people consider other options for minor ailments and dial NHS 111 for advice before setting out to A&E.

“People can also visit www.nhs.uk/staywell or the Choose Me Not A&E website www.choosemenotaande.co.uk for more information.

“We also ask that people who have experienced diarrhoea or vomiting in the past 48 hours refrain from visiting the hospital unless it is a medical emergency to help prevent norovirus entering the hospital.”