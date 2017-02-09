King’s Lynn hospital gets £1.2m scanner

Patient treatment will be enhanced thanks to high-quality images when two CT scanners are installed at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The QEH will be replacing its 10-year-old scanners, with Toshiba Aquilion Prime systems in a renovation project.

QEH temporary scanner arrives

Enhanced 3D X-ray images are taken by the new scanners to help doctors with diagnosis and treatment plans.

The existing scanners are becoming unreliable as they approach the end of their working life of seven years.

From Monday, while the renovation is undertaken, patients will be having their scans in a temporary unit, near the Breast Care Unit, .

The trailer, which was used in the London 2012 Olympics, and its brand new scanner were brought in to the hospital by a 350-tonne crane on Sunday.

QEH temporary scanner

Hospital trust chief executive Dorothy Hosein said: “CT scanners play an important part in treating stroke and emergency patients which arrive daily at the hospital.

“Without this equipment, our patients would have to be diverted to other hospitals, which would be inappropriate when time is of the essence.

“This project will cost £1.2million but by supporting projects such as this, we are investing in the future of the hospital, along with ensuring the best possible treatment for our patients for years to come.”

CT Scans, which are also referred to as CAT Scans, take detailed images in the body using X-rays and computers.

The existing scanners take 18,000 studies a year.

The new scanners harness the latest technology to capture indepth images. Another important feature is that they are able to provide quality images previously degraded by metal medical apparatus, such as hip replacements.

Radiology consultant and clinical lead for radiology Dr Sarah Fleming said: “At the end of this project we are going to have two fantastic scanners, which will last the hospital, and most importantly our patients, for the next decade.”

“The new scanners will be able to improve diagnostics by offering greater capabilities than our previous units.”