King’s Lynn hospital issues hand washing plea to fight infections

Visitors to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are being urged to wash their hands before visiting a ward in a renewed bid to fight infections.

The plea has been issued in response to a surge in cases of Clostridium difficile, also known as C. difficile or C.diff, at the Gayton Road site.

Last month, people were warned to stay away from the site if they had been ill because of a surge in cases of C.diff and norovirus.

Although cases of norovirus have fallen, officials say they are still seeing high numbers of patients with C.diff.

Glynis Bennett, the hospital’s lead nurse for infection prevention and control said: “We are seeing a significant increase in the number of patients who have C.difficile like symptoms.

“Staff are doing all they can but to help us stop the further spread of infection it is essential for all visitors to the hospital to wash their hands with soap upon arrival in the sinks provided.

“We also ask that visitors to wards report to the nurse in charge first when they enter.

“People who are at risk of developing C.difficile tend to have been treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, have underlying conditions and or have a weakened immune system.

“By visiting the hospital unnecessarily you could be putting our vulnerable patients at risk.

“If you are concerned please seek advice via your GP or by call the 111.”